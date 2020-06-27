Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 421 LEANING OAK ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
421 LEANING OAK ST
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
421 LEANING OAK ST
421 Leaning Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
421 Leaning Oak Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PRICE! Beautiful end unit townhome with gleaming hardwood flooring, sunny kitchen and 3rd office/bedroom. Ready to move in! Apply online at Longandfoster.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 LEANING OAK ST have any available units?
421 LEANING OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 421 LEANING OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
421 LEANING OAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 LEANING OAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 421 LEANING OAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 421 LEANING OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 421 LEANING OAK ST offers parking.
Does 421 LEANING OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 LEANING OAK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 LEANING OAK ST have a pool?
No, 421 LEANING OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 421 LEANING OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 421 LEANING OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 421 LEANING OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 LEANING OAK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 LEANING OAK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 LEANING OAK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Similar Pages
Gaithersburg 1 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with Parking
Gaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America