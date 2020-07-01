413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss this gorgeous, light-filled, completely remodeled first-time rental. This two-level penthouse condo boasts the size and space of a townhome (2109 finished sq ft) without any of the maintenance and upkeep. Unique home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, all beautifully remodeled. Great location within walking distance of Lakeforest Mall, Costco and other shops/restaurants, also within just a few minutes from I-270 exit 11 and the new Watkins Mill Rd exit as well. No pets permitted, good credit preferred. Actual unit number is 31, top level front left.