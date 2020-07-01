All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE

413 Christopher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

413 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss this gorgeous, light-filled, completely remodeled first-time rental. This two-level penthouse condo boasts the size and space of a townhome (2109 finished sq ft) without any of the maintenance and upkeep. Unique home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, all beautifully remodeled. Great location within walking distance of Lakeforest Mall, Costco and other shops/restaurants, also within just a few minutes from I-270 exit 11 and the new Watkins Mill Rd exit as well. No pets permitted, good credit preferred. Actual unit number is 31, top level front left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have any available units?
413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have?
Some of 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

