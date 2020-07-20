All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 312 HART MEWS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
312 HART MEWS
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

312 HART MEWS

312 Hart Mews · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

312 Hart Mews, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HUGE! Over 2500 Sq FT Live Work TH over office space in Kentlands. NEW CARPET/PAINT/LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING. This Rarely available popular Mitchell and Best TH with archways, oversized living room, cozy family room off kitchen with built-in and gas fireplace and DECK, over sized kitchen with tons of cabinet space, island, eating area and double door pantry, HUGE dining room and living room. Enormous master bedroom with BONUS sitting room and 2 walk-in closets and luxury master bath, Bedroom level laundry room, GARAGE parking and driveway parking off business hours** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. *** AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. **Owner is licensed Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 HART MEWS have any available units?
312 HART MEWS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 HART MEWS have?
Some of 312 HART MEWS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 HART MEWS currently offering any rent specials?
312 HART MEWS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 HART MEWS pet-friendly?
No, 312 HART MEWS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 312 HART MEWS offer parking?
Yes, 312 HART MEWS offers parking.
Does 312 HART MEWS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 HART MEWS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 HART MEWS have a pool?
No, 312 HART MEWS does not have a pool.
Does 312 HART MEWS have accessible units?
Yes, 312 HART MEWS has accessible units.
Does 312 HART MEWS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 HART MEWS has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America