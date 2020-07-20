312 HART MEWS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

HUGE! Over 2500 Sq FT Live Work TH over office space in Kentlands. NEW CARPET/PAINT/LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING. This Rarely available popular Mitchell and Best TH with archways, oversized living room, cozy family room off kitchen with built-in and gas fireplace and DECK, over sized kitchen with tons of cabinet space, island, eating area and double door pantry, HUGE dining room and living room. Enormous master bedroom with BONUS sitting room and 2 walk-in closets and luxury master bath, Bedroom level laundry room, GARAGE parking and driveway parking off business hours** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. *** AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. **Owner is licensed Realtor