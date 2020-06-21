All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:22 AM

31 BOOTH ST #356

31 Booth Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

31 Booth Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Welcome to the Colonnade in the Kentlands! Enjoy the amenity-rich building: 2 level gym, outdoor swimming pool, Max's Pub (party room and billiards), theater room, and library. This very stylish 1 bedroom unit is very spacious with updated tile in the bathroom and soft carpet in the bedroom, updated flooring in family room and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in closet in the bedroom. Washer and Dryer in unit. 1 parking space conveys, assigned parking space in garage very close to the unit.. Building has plenty of additional garage parking for guests or for a second car at no cost. Trash and recycling conveniently located near parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 BOOTH ST #356 have any available units?
31 BOOTH ST #356 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 BOOTH ST #356 have?
Some of 31 BOOTH ST #356's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 BOOTH ST #356 currently offering any rent specials?
31 BOOTH ST #356 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 BOOTH ST #356 pet-friendly?
No, 31 BOOTH ST #356 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 31 BOOTH ST #356 offer parking?
Yes, 31 BOOTH ST #356 does offer parking.
Does 31 BOOTH ST #356 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 BOOTH ST #356 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 BOOTH ST #356 have a pool?
Yes, 31 BOOTH ST #356 has a pool.
Does 31 BOOTH ST #356 have accessible units?
No, 31 BOOTH ST #356 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 BOOTH ST #356 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 BOOTH ST #356 does not have units with dishwashers.
