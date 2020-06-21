31 BOOTH ST #356

Amenities

Welcome to the Colonnade in the Kentlands! Enjoy the amenity-rich building: 2 level gym, outdoor swimming pool, Max's Pub (party room and billiards), theater room, and library. This very stylish 1 bedroom unit is very spacious with updated tile in the bathroom and soft carpet in the bedroom, updated flooring in family room and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in closet in the bedroom. Washer and Dryer in unit. 1 parking space conveys, assigned parking space in garage very close to the unit.. Building has plenty of additional garage parking for guests or for a second car at no cost. Trash and recycling conveniently located near parking space.