3 IRISH COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

BRICK HOME IN THIS PRIME LOCATION NEAR EVERYTHING** NUMEROUS UPDATES TO BOAST: RENOVATED KITCHEN INCL. CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES** GLEAMING HW FLOORS ON MAIN** NEW CARPETS & FRESH PAINT** NEW HARDWARE THROUGHOUT INCL DOOR & BATHS** NEWER WINDOWS** FULL BATH IN BASMNT W/WALKOUT, FAMILY ROOM, ABUNDANT STORAGE & WORKSHOP AREA** WATER HEATER LESS THAN 2 YRS OLD** FENCED, LANDSCAPED YARD, DECK & OPEN PATIO AREA** STEPS FROM TOT LOTS** 2 ASSIGNED PARKING & OPEN SPOTS** MINUTES FROM KENTLANDS, RIO, SHOPS, EATS, 270, 370 & 200/ICC**