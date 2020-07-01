All apartments in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD
263 Crown Park Ave
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

263 Crown Park Ave

263 Crowne Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Gaithersburg
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

263 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Crown Farm Luxury 4 Level City Townhome rooftop - Property Id: 221084

Luxury 4 Level townhouse right in the middle of Crown Farm! Offering downtown shopping & dining in one place, across from Rio. Charming 4 Level townhome w/ 3 Bedroom, 4 Full bath & 1 Half bath, 9ft+ ceiling,upgraded dark hardwood stairs & floors on main level, granite counter-top kitchen & baths,upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, upgraded ceramic tiles, large deck, & roof top terrace. Luxurious Community Pool & Clubhouse! Next to ICC 200 & I270 & FREE limo-bus ride to Shady Grove Metro!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221084
Property Id 221084

(RLNE5534741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

