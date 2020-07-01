263 Crown Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Crown Farm Luxury 4 Level City Townhome rooftop - Property Id: 221084



Luxury 4 Level townhouse right in the middle of Crown Farm! Offering downtown shopping & dining in one place, across from Rio. Charming 4 Level townhome w/ 3 Bedroom, 4 Full bath & 1 Half bath, 9ft+ ceiling,upgraded dark hardwood stairs & floors on main level, granite counter-top kitchen & baths,upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, upgraded ceramic tiles, large deck, & roof top terrace. Luxurious Community Pool & Clubhouse! Next to ICC 200 & I270 & FREE limo-bus ride to Shady Grove Metro!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221084

Property Id 221084



(RLNE5534741)