231 DECOVERLY DR

Amenities
Come home to your modern urban retreat in in sought after Downtown Crown. Fabulous end unit TH, former model home featuring open floor plan concept and high-end finishes throughout, including professional style stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and much more. Four finished levels, deck off the kitchen, and roof top terrace w/2-sided FP - perfect spaces for gathering w/family and friends. One car garage. Steps to retail & dining of Downtown Crown and Rio, clubhouse, community pool & tennis, and major commuting routes. Free shuttle to Metro. HC vouchers welcome