Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:34 AM

231 DECOVERLY DR

231 Decoverly Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

231 Decoverly Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come home to your modern urban retreat in in sought after Downtown Crown. Fabulous end unit TH, former model home featuring open floor plan concept and high-end finishes throughout, including professional style stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and much more. Four finished levels, deck off the kitchen, and roof top terrace w/2-sided FP - perfect spaces for gathering w/family and friends. One car garage. Steps to retail & dining of Downtown Crown and Rio, clubhouse, community pool & tennis, and major commuting routes. Free shuttle to Metro. HC vouchers welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 DECOVERLY DR have any available units?
231 DECOVERLY DR has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 DECOVERLY DR have?
Some of 231 DECOVERLY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 DECOVERLY DR currently offering any rent specials?
231 DECOVERLY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 DECOVERLY DR pet-friendly?
No, 231 DECOVERLY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 231 DECOVERLY DR offer parking?
Yes, 231 DECOVERLY DR does offer parking.
Does 231 DECOVERLY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 DECOVERLY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 DECOVERLY DR have a pool?
Yes, 231 DECOVERLY DR has a pool.
Does 231 DECOVERLY DR have accessible units?
No, 231 DECOVERLY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 231 DECOVERLY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 DECOVERLY DR has units with dishwashers.
