14 CEDAR AVENUE

This is a must-see property with an interesting history and modern updates complementing its many original features. The home offers original pine flooring throughout, antique chandeliers, two working fireplaces with original mantles, a beautiful curved staircase, large pantry, and an eat-in kitchen attached to a mudroom. Master bedroom has an adjoining sitting room and private bath. In addition to the formal living and dining rooms, there is a sun room with access to the side gardens, which boast a self-sustaining fish pond, multiple raised beds, framed herb garden, varietal flowers, rose bushes, fruit trees, and a well-maintained in-ground pool. The separate two car garage has a room above to convert into an apartment! This home has been well-loved, freshly painted inside and out, has new upstairs carpet and stainless steel appliances. The acreage includes the adjacent lot with its own tax ID number (Lot 94 & 95). The property is close to the Gaithersburg High school and walking distance to downtown Old Gaithersburg and MARC station. Just off Route 355, it is also close to Shady Grove Metro, Highway 270, ICC, and lots of nearby shopping and dining.