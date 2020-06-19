All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 14 CEDAR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
14 CEDAR AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:14 PM

14 CEDAR AVENUE

14 Cedar Avenue · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Cedar Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a must-see property with an interesting history and modern updates complementing its many original features. The home offers original pine flooring throughout, antique chandeliers, two working fireplaces with original mantles, a beautiful curved staircase, large pantry, and an eat-in kitchen attached to a mudroom. Master bedroom has an adjoining sitting room and private bath. In addition to the formal living and dining rooms, there is a sun room with access to the side gardens, which boast a self-sustaining fish pond, multiple raised beds, framed herb garden, varietal flowers, rose bushes, fruit trees, and a well-maintained in-ground pool. The separate two car garage has a room above to convert into an apartment! This home has been well-loved, freshly painted inside and out, has new upstairs carpet and stainless steel appliances. The acreage includes the adjacent lot with its own tax ID number (Lot 94 & 95). The property is close to the Gaithersburg High school and walking distance to downtown Old Gaithersburg and MARC station. Just off Route 355, it is also close to Shady Grove Metro, Highway 270, ICC, and lots of nearby shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
14 CEDAR AVENUE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 14 CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14 CEDAR AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14 CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 14 CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 14 CEDAR AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 14 CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 CEDAR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 14 CEDAR AVENUE has a pool.
Does 14 CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14 CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14 CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 CEDAR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 CEDAR AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity