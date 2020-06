Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beuatiful and bright End unit,Hard wood in up 2 levels and laminate in basement. Large kitchen with table space. finished walkout basement with f/place and full bath. Large deck overlook open area and trees, fenced back yard. New kitchen cabinets/vanities., New counter top, new paint. Steps to swimming pool, Near shopping and 270. $40 application fee with financial sheet. Owner is agent.