Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

115 Barnsfield Court - 1

115 Barnsfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

115 Barnsfield Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ADDITIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON! This gorgeous, completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath condo comes with a large outdoor private patio and is in walking distance to Downtown Crown! In unit washer/dryer, new hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, brand new kitchen with all new appliances, cabinets and quartz counter tops! Walk in closet in large bedrooms. Large living room with fireplace. New bathroom as well. Private assigned parking. 3 minutes from 270. This will NOT last long. Schedule a viewing today by calling Angela @ 301 661 2402 .
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

