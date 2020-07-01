111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Spacious 2 BR 2 BA Condo in a Private Wooded Community, Close to I-270, I-200, Bus Stop, Shopping, Crown, Rio and the Kentlands, Master Suite with Separate Dressing Area and Soaking Tub, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Fireplace, Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer & Dryer, Ground Level Entry with Second Floor Elevation, Balcony Overlooking Wooded Parkland, Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Deposit, Comcast Internet Provider, Must Have Credit Score of 600+, HOC Vouchers Accepted