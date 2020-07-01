All apartments in Gaithersburg
111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103
111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103

111 Timberbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

111 Timberbrook Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious 2 BR 2 BA Condo in a Private Wooded Community, Close to I-270, I-200, Bus Stop, Shopping, Crown, Rio and the Kentlands, Master Suite with Separate Dressing Area and Soaking Tub, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Fireplace, Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer & Dryer, Ground Level Entry with Second Floor Elevation, Balcony Overlooking Wooded Parkland, Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Deposit, Comcast Internet Provider, Must Have Credit Score of 600+, HOC Vouchers Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 have any available units?
111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 have?
Some of 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 currently offering any rent specials?
111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 is pet friendly.
Does 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 offer parking?
Yes, 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 offers parking.
Does 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 have a pool?
No, 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 does not have a pool.
Does 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 have accessible units?
No, 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 TIMBERBROOK LN #103 has units with dishwashers.

