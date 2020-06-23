108 WATCH HILL LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing renovations Colonial 2 car Garage, with gleaming Hardwood floors on two levels. Large Living Room/Dining Room with onyx fireplace. Great for entertaining. Master bedroom with separate shower and bathtub. Two more bedrooms with full bathrooms. Large new Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Tile floor, Granite counter top. Sun filled Family room off kitchen. Huge new Trex deck. Stone Patio. Walk up lower level has huge Family room, Bedroom, one bathroom, kitchenette. Walking distance to CROWN with accompanying shopping and restaurants. Steps to RIO with all shops and dining. Close to I 270, I 370, Inter County Connector and Metro.