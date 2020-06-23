All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

108 WATCH HILL LN

108 Watch Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

108 Watch Hill Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing renovations Colonial 2 car Garage, with gleaming Hardwood floors on two levels. Large Living Room/Dining Room with onyx fireplace. Great for entertaining. Master bedroom with separate shower and bathtub. Two more bedrooms with full bathrooms. Large new Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Tile floor, Granite counter top. Sun filled Family room off kitchen. Huge new Trex deck. Stone Patio. Walk up lower level has huge Family room, Bedroom, one bathroom, kitchenette. Walking distance to CROWN with accompanying shopping and restaurants. Steps to RIO with all shops and dining. Close to I 270, I 370, Inter County Connector and Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 WATCH HILL LN have any available units?
108 WATCH HILL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 WATCH HILL LN have?
Some of 108 WATCH HILL LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 WATCH HILL LN currently offering any rent specials?
108 WATCH HILL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 WATCH HILL LN pet-friendly?
No, 108 WATCH HILL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 108 WATCH HILL LN offer parking?
Yes, 108 WATCH HILL LN offers parking.
Does 108 WATCH HILL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 WATCH HILL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 WATCH HILL LN have a pool?
No, 108 WATCH HILL LN does not have a pool.
Does 108 WATCH HILL LN have accessible units?
No, 108 WATCH HILL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 108 WATCH HILL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 WATCH HILL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
