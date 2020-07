Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Our apartment it a 2 bedroom with an additional closed in loft up a flight of stairs. Same size as second bedroom. 2 full baths, a fireplace, nice size balcony and high ceilings. The building is garden style with 4 floors with our places on the 4th. Elevator in garage. Parking spaces are a month. Washer and dryer in unit. Walkin closet in the master bedroom with full tub. Second bathroom is shower only. About 5 mins to 270. Just a few blocks from 355.