102 AUTUMN FLOWER LANE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

End unit with decent sized BRs close to 270, 370 and Hopkins Medical Center on Shady Grove and Darnestown Roads plus Shady Grove Hospital. Three BR, 2 full baths up plus au pair suite in walk out basement. New carpet, newly painted. almost ready to go as we improve and clean. Fenced yard. Community tot lot in back of home plus tennis and pool for this summer. NO smokers, no pets, sorry - new carpet. MILITARY DISCOUNT - thanking you for your service. Income over $84K, Credit score over 600, Clean criminal record and good rental history a must.