All apartments in Friendly
Find more places like 8805 NANCY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friendly, MD
/
8805 NANCY LANE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

8805 NANCY LANE

8805 Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8805 Nancy Lane, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
Self tour now available @ www.rentlty.com6 Year old!! Nearly 4,500 SF BEAUTY is READY! RARE & STUNNING Monticello MDL w/barely used APP, gleaming hardwood floors , OPEN LAYOUT , & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. MAINN LEVEL Den WITH Bay WINDOWS & LOTS OF natural LIGHT. LARGE MASTER bedroom WITH SITTING AREA. OTHER BEDROOMS AND GRET SIZE , Jack/Jill BTH. LARGE Finished basement with space or workout room or storage. Expansive BM, PRVT BACK. New QUIET 22-Home COMM. LRG LOT!Self tour now available @ www.rentlty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 NANCY LANE have any available units?
8805 NANCY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
Is 8805 NANCY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8805 NANCY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 NANCY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8805 NANCY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 8805 NANCY LANE offer parking?
No, 8805 NANCY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8805 NANCY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 NANCY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 NANCY LANE have a pool?
No, 8805 NANCY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8805 NANCY LANE have accessible units?
No, 8805 NANCY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 NANCY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8805 NANCY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8805 NANCY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8805 NANCY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Friendly Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDClinton, MDOxon Hill, MDCamp Springs, MDFort Washington, MDNational Harbor, MDTemple Hills, MD
Accokeek, MDGlassmanor, MDHillcrest Heights, MDSilver Hill, MDFort Hunt, VAForestville, MDHuntington, VAWestphalia, MDGroveton, VAHybla Valley, VADistrict Heights, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America