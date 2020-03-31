All apartments in Frederick
812 E SOUTH STREET.
Frederick, MD
812 E SOUTH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

812 E SOUTH STREET

812 East South Street · (877) 872-5224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Frederick
Location

812 East South Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. 1 traditional bedroom and 1 large area upstairs perfect for home office. Home is completely redone including new carpet, paint, some windows, doors, walls, and all lighting. Newer baseboards and AC units for more efficiency. Large Deck, Back yard for outdoor pleasures, Lawn handled by landlords. 2 off street parking spaces and private laundry complete this home. Please only strong credit applicants and NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 812 E SOUTH STREET have any available units?
812 E SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 E SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 812 E SOUTH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 E SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
812 E SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 E SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 812 E SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 812 E SOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 812 E SOUTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 812 E SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 E SOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 E SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 812 E SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 812 E SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 812 E SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 812 E SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 E SOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

