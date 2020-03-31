812 E SOUTH STREET.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. 1 traditional bedroom and 1 large area upstairs perfect for home office. Home is completely redone including new carpet, paint, some windows, doors, walls, and all lighting. Newer baseboards and AC units for more efficiency. Large Deck, Back yard for outdoor pleasures, Lawn handled by landlords. 2 off street parking spaces and private laundry complete this home. Please only strong credit applicants and NO pets.