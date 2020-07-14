All apartments in Frederick
Find more places like Vista View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frederick, MD
/
Vista View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Vista View

2401 Highpoint View Ct · (201) 581-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frederick
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD 21702
Whittier

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle. All apartments come standard with upscale finishes including granite countertops, black appliances, hardwood laminate flooring—and best of all, a patio or balcony with breathtaking views of the surrounding Whittier, MD countryside. In select floor plans, enjoy full-size laundry rooms with a washer and dryer. VistaView Apartments are just minutes away from Downtown Frederick, MD, and a wealth of shopping, dining, cultural and entertainment options. Also nearby, is Lakefront Center offering everyday conveniences, services, and a daycare center, as well as Fort Detrick, Hood College, and a host of parks and outdoor recreational sites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month
restrictions: 100 lb weight limit. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista View have any available units?
Vista View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick, MD.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista View have?
Some of Vista View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista View currently offering any rent specials?
Vista View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista View pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista View is pet friendly.
Does Vista View offer parking?
Yes, Vista View offers parking.
Does Vista View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista View have a pool?
Yes, Vista View has a pool.
Does Vista View have accessible units?
No, Vista View does not have accessible units.
Does Vista View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista View has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vista View?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way
Frederick, MD 21703
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl
Frederick, MD 21702
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave
Frederick, MD 21701
East of Market
100 Holling Drive
Frederick, MD 21701
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way
Frederick, MD 21702
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane
Frederick, MD 21703
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr
Frederick, MD 21702
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way
Frederick, MD 21703

Similar Pages

Frederick 1 BedroomsFrederick 2 Bedrooms
Frederick Cheap PlacesFrederick Dog Friendly Apartments
Frederick Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Frederick

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity