Vista View

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle. All apartments come standard with upscale finishes including granite countertops, black appliances, hardwood laminate flooring—and best of all, a patio or balcony with breathtaking views of the surrounding Whittier, MD countryside. In select floor plans, enjoy full-size laundry rooms with a washer and dryer. VistaView Apartments are just minutes away from Downtown Frederick, MD, and a wealth of shopping, dining, cultural and entertainment options. Also nearby, is Lakefront Center offering everyday conveniences, services, and a daycare center, as well as Fort Detrick, Hood College, and a host of parks and outdoor recreational sites.