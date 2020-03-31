All apartments in Frederick
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A

2500 Catoctin Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Catoctin Court, Frederick, MD 21702
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
pool
Spacious with abundance of natural light. Available immediately this top level two bedroom two bath condo apartment . A master bedroom suite with two closets. Eat-in kitchen boosts a food pantry and a breakfast area with amazing views. A separate dining room overlooks the balcony. Additional in unit storage area. In unit washer & dryer.An elevator building with a short walk to the park, swimming pool, shopping, playground and more.Great location with easy access to downtown Frederick and the major commuting routes. Must see to really appreciate all what this condo apartment has to offer. Do not delay, schedule your showing appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A have any available units?
2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A have?
Some of 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A currently offering any rent specials?
2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A pet-friendly?
No, 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A offer parking?
Yes, 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A does offer parking.
Does 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A have a pool?
Yes, 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A has a pool.
Does 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A have accessible units?
No, 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A has units with dishwashers.
