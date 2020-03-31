2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A

Amenities

Spacious with abundance of natural light. Available immediately this top level two bedroom two bath condo apartment . A master bedroom suite with two closets. Eat-in kitchen boosts a food pantry and a breakfast area with amazing views. A separate dining room overlooks the balcony. Additional in unit storage area. In unit washer & dryer.An elevator building with a short walk to the park, swimming pool, shopping, playground and more.Great location with easy access to downtown Frederick and the major commuting routes. Must see to really appreciate all what this condo apartment has to offer. Do not delay, schedule your showing appointment today!