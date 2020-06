Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderfully custom upgraded Wormald Town Home in the newer Eastchurch community. Owner has spared no expense with additional upgrades to the gourmet kitchen, including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Additional sparkle include hardwood floors throughout the first level, a gas fireplace and accent brick wall in the Living Room. The upper level has two master bedroom suites with custom bathroom sinks and showers plus the added convenience of a washer and dryer. The lower level provides a large family room with an egress window to accommodate for a third bedroom and a full bath. Ready for move-in as soon as on July 18th.