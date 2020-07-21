All apartments in Fort Washington
Find more places like 8601 Bluffwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
8601 Bluffwood Ln
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

8601 Bluffwood Ln

8601 Bluffwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Washington
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8601 Bluffwood Lane, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Single Family in Ft. Washington. Step into a spacious living room with decorative fireplace separate dining area and access to the backyard. The kitchen has updated appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, and great natural light. The main level has a bedroom. Upstairs there are 3 additional spacious bedrooms, to include a master suite. The master bath has dual sinks, and walk-in shower. There is a hall bathroom as well on this level. Finished lower level which adds living space to the home.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaneh@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Bluffwood Ln have any available units?
8601 Bluffwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 8601 Bluffwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Bluffwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Bluffwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8601 Bluffwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 8601 Bluffwood Ln offer parking?
No, 8601 Bluffwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8601 Bluffwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Bluffwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Bluffwood Ln have a pool?
No, 8601 Bluffwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Bluffwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 8601 Bluffwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Bluffwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Bluffwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8601 Bluffwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8601 Bluffwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744

Similar Pages

Fort Washington Apartments with BalconiesFort Washington Apartments with Parking
Fort Washington Cheap ApartmentsFort Washington Pet Friendly Apartments
Fort Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University