2912 MIDDLEHAM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Fantastic opportunity to live in this premiere Hanover community. Almost brand new construction with so many extras built in to the home. The open concept main level has designer rustic scraped hardwood floors, HUGE center island, granite counters for miles, wall over, gas cooktop, trendy pendant lighting and an attached dining space and living room just drenched in natural light. The master bedroom has a GIANT walk in closet, tray ceiling and luxury bath. Theer is a 4th level loft/bedroom with full bath and entrance to the roof level terrace. The lower level has an additional full bath and great space for a playroom or office. Enjoy the community pool, garage, and PERFECT location!