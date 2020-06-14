116 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD with garage

Fort Meade, Maryland, is the location of both the National Security Agency and the Defense Information Systems Agency. In an interesting twist of fate, the science fiction writer Peter David was born here.

Fort Meade is a census-designated location, but don't let that bother you; there is plenty to do in this little enclave that is located almost exactly between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore! You have the amenities and advantages of not one, but two major cities, both of which are within a 30-mile drive and you get to live in a quieter and more relaxed location. How cool is that? See more