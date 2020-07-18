Rent Calculator
Forestville, MD
7317 LEONA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7317 LEONA STREET
7317 Leona Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7317 Leona Street, Forestville, MD 20747
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 3 beds and 2 full baths with new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, new hardwood floors. Close to major highways and 15 minutes to DC. Ready for immediate occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7317 LEONA STREET have any available units?
7317 LEONA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forestville, MD
.
What amenities does 7317 LEONA STREET have?
Some of 7317 LEONA STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7317 LEONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7317 LEONA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 LEONA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7317 LEONA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forestville
.
Does 7317 LEONA STREET offer parking?
No, 7317 LEONA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7317 LEONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 LEONA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 LEONA STREET have a pool?
No, 7317 LEONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7317 LEONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 7317 LEONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 LEONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7317 LEONA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7317 LEONA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7317 LEONA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
