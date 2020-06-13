284 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forestville, MD
Did you know? Forestville, MD has produced some real talent? The city is home to the singer Ginuwine and the famous basketball player Kevin Durant. It was also once the hometown of Steny Hoyer, the Democratic Leader of the United States House of Representatives.
If you're looking to live in our nation's capital, but you want a little more peace and quiet and a little more space to breathe, you might want to consider nearby Forestville, MD. Forestville is just 11.5 miles away from Washington, D.C., so it is a convenient spot to settle down if you want to commute, and it's also a great place to live even if you don't have to commute. Forestville is home to about 12,350 people, and it has a ton of great neighborhoods and strong communities. The city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, and it also has a great selection of convenient transportation opportunities. See more
Finding an apartment in Forestville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.