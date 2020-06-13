284 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forestville, MD

Did you know? Forestville, MD has produced some real talent? The city is home to the singer Ginuwine and the famous basketball player Kevin Durant. It was also once the hometown of Steny Hoyer, the Democratic Leader of the United States House of Representatives.

If you're looking to live in our nation's capital, but you want a little more peace and quiet and a little more space to breathe, you might want to consider nearby Forestville, MD. Forestville is just 11.5 miles away from Washington, D.C., so it is a convenient spot to settle down if you want to commute, and it's also a great place to live even if you don't have to commute. Forestville is home to about 12,350 people, and it has a ton of great neighborhoods and strong communities. The city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, and it also has a great selection of convenient transportation opportunities.