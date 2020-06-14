285 Apartments for rent in Forestville, MD with hardwood floors
Did you know? Forestville, MD has produced some real talent? The city is home to the singer Ginuwine and the famous basketball player Kevin Durant. It was also once the hometown of Steny Hoyer, the Democratic Leader of the United States House of Representatives.
If you're looking to live in our nation's capital, but you want a little more peace and quiet and a little more space to breathe, you might want to consider nearby Forestville, MD. Forestville is just 11.5 miles away from Washington, D.C., so it is a convenient spot to settle down if you want to commute, and it's also a great place to live even if you don't have to commute. Forestville is home to about 12,350 people, and it has a ton of great neighborhoods and strong communities. The city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, and it also has a great selection of convenient transportation opportunities. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forestville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.