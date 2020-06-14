Apartment List
/
MD
/
forestville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

285 Apartments for rent in Forestville, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forestville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Results within 1 mile of Forestville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Results within 5 miles of Forestville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Benning
2 Units Available
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greater Landover
2 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1734 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.
City Guide for Forestville, MD

Did you know? Forestville, MD has produced some real talent? The city is home to the singer Ginuwine and the famous basketball player Kevin Durant. It was also once the hometown of Steny Hoyer, the Democratic Leader of the United States House of Representatives.

If you're looking to live in our nation's capital, but you want a little more peace and quiet and a little more space to breathe, you might want to consider nearby Forestville, MD. Forestville is just 11.5 miles away from Washington, D.C., so it is a convenient spot to settle down if you want to commute, and it's also a great place to live even if you don't have to commute. Forestville is home to about 12,350 people, and it has a ton of great neighborhoods and strong communities. The city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, and it also has a great selection of convenient transportation opportunities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Forestville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forestville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 BedroomsForestville 2 BedroomsForestville 3 BedroomsForestville Accessible Apartments
Forestville Apartments with BalconyForestville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsForestville Apartments with ParkingForestville Apartments with Pool
Forestville Cheap PlacesForestville Dog Friendly ApartmentsForestville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University