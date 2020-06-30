All apartments in Forestville
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

2709 Phelps Avenue

2709 Phelps Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Phelps Avenue, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2709 Phelps Avenue - 3 bedroom/1 Bath in District Heights - No Basement

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Phelps Avenue have any available units?
2709 Phelps Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
Is 2709 Phelps Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Phelps Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Phelps Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Phelps Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 2709 Phelps Avenue offer parking?
No, 2709 Phelps Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Phelps Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Phelps Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Phelps Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Phelps Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Phelps Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Phelps Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Phelps Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Phelps Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Phelps Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Phelps Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

