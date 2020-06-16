252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry pool

Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen opens into a dining area and a large living room. Upstairs finds three bedrooms with carpeting and plenty of closet space. This townhome also features a laundry room with outside access and a large closet. Nearby is a community pool, and major Routes I-695 and Rt. 100. Section 8 applicants are welcome. Small pets with a deposit. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!