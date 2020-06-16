All apartments in Ferndale
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE

252 Candle Light Ln · (301) 869-5001
Location

252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD 21061
Ferndale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen opens into a dining area and a large living room. Upstairs finds three bedrooms with carpeting and plenty of closet space. This townhome also features a laundry room with outside access and a large closet. Nearby is a community pool, and major Routes I-695 and Rt. 100. Section 8 applicants are welcome. Small pets with a deposit. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE have any available units?
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE have?
Some of 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE is pet friendly.
Does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE offer parking?
No, 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE have a pool?
Yes, 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE has a pool.
Does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE have accessible units?
No, 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
