12725 GLADYS RETREAT CIR #105

Well maintained end unit townhouse with a 2 car garage. Four bedrooms! Master suite on upper level and a second master suite on the lower level. Neutral colors throughout. Hardwood floors on the main level with wall to wall carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Close to all major roads and convenient to shopping. Pets case by case. No cats and no smoking permitted inside townhouse. Pool membership available and tot lots for the little ones.