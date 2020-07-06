Rent Calculator
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104
6 Cedar Valley Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6 Cedar Valley Place, Essex, MD 21221
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. Fresh paint, w/w carpet, washer, dryer, dishwasher and walk out patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 have any available units?
6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Essex, MD
.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Essex Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 have?
Some of 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 pet-friendly?
No, 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Essex
.
Does 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 offer parking?
No, 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 does not offer parking.
Does 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 have a pool?
No, 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 does not have a pool.
Does 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 have accessible units?
No, 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Cedar Valley Place, Unit# 104 has units with dishwashers.
