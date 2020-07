Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Builder's Model Home!! At Quiet Waters at Norman Creek you can enjoy easy living with time to do the things you love best. Our community offers the serenity of living on a quiet peninsula in a water view community, the convenience of lawn and snow maintenance and the comfort of a brand new, energy efficient villa home. Enjoy low maintenance living and proximity to shopping and dining in Baltimore and White Marsh. Home has a first floor owners suite.