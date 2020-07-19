Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Mooring Court Available 04/13/19 Modern 3Bed/1.5Bath Townhome in the Marine Oaks Village of Essex! - AVAILABLE MARCH 29th! Modern 3 bedroom townhome in the Marine Oaks Village of Essex! Open main level living/dining area boasts a convenient bath and wood flooring throughout while the updated eat-in kitchen offers generous cabinet storage and built-in dishwasher. Spacious upper level includes 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans for added comfort and a shared full bath. Bonus finished basement clubroom has separate laundry area with storage room and access to a large backyard perfect for entertaining!



Only minutes from area marinas along Hopkins Creek

Easy access to 702 and I-695

Less than 10 minutes to Chesapeake Industrial Park and Martin State Airport



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



