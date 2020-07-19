All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 3 Mooring Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
3 Mooring Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Mooring Court

3 Mooring Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3 Mooring Court, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Mooring Court Available 04/13/19 Modern 3Bed/1.5Bath Townhome in the Marine Oaks Village of Essex! - AVAILABLE MARCH 29th! Modern 3 bedroom townhome in the Marine Oaks Village of Essex! Open main level living/dining area boasts a convenient bath and wood flooring throughout while the updated eat-in kitchen offers generous cabinet storage and built-in dishwasher. Spacious upper level includes 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans for added comfort and a shared full bath. Bonus finished basement clubroom has separate laundry area with storage room and access to a large backyard perfect for entertaining!

Only minutes from area marinas along Hopkins Creek
Easy access to 702 and I-695
Less than 10 minutes to Chesapeake Industrial Park and Martin State Airport

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE1859188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Mooring Court have any available units?
3 Mooring Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Mooring Court have?
Some of 3 Mooring Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Mooring Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Mooring Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Mooring Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Mooring Court is pet friendly.
Does 3 Mooring Court offer parking?
No, 3 Mooring Court does not offer parking.
Does 3 Mooring Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Mooring Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Mooring Court have a pool?
No, 3 Mooring Court does not have a pool.
Does 3 Mooring Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Mooring Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Mooring Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Mooring Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College