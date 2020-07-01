2300 Vandermast Ln

Amenities

Single family detached WATERFRONT home with wrap around screened porch is now available! This home allows a spectacular view of the water year-round!! Affordable Remote Location is only minutes from the Beltway in Essex, Baltimore County. 2 Bedrooms with a 1 Full Bath. Large living room with hardwood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen with remote-controlled propane fireplace, deluxe hooded gas stove and stainless-steel refrigerator. Window AC units. Ceiling fans. Propane heat. Don't miss this opportunity to live on the water with nature in a secluded country atmosphere! Water and Sewer utilities included in the rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Security deposit required.

No Dogs Allowed



