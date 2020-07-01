All apartments in Essex
2300 Vandermast Ln

2300 Vandermast Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Vandermast Rd, Essex, MD 21221

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Single family detached WATERFRONT home - Property Id: 242765

Single family detached WATERFRONT home with wrap around screened porch is now available! This home allows a spectacular view of the water year-round!! Affordable Remote Location is only minutes from the Beltway in Essex, Baltimore County. 2 Bedrooms with a 1 Full Bath. Large living room with hardwood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen with remote-controlled propane fireplace, deluxe hooded gas stove and stainless-steel refrigerator. Window AC units. Ceiling fans. Propane heat. Don't miss this opportunity to live on the water with nature in a secluded country atmosphere! Water and Sewer utilities included in the rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Security deposit required.
Property Id 242765

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5635844)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Vandermast Ln have any available units?
2300 Vandermast Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Vandermast Ln have?
Some of 2300 Vandermast Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Vandermast Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Vandermast Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Vandermast Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Vandermast Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 2300 Vandermast Ln offer parking?
No, 2300 Vandermast Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Vandermast Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Vandermast Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Vandermast Ln have a pool?
No, 2300 Vandermast Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Vandermast Ln have accessible units?
No, 2300 Vandermast Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Vandermast Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Vandermast Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
