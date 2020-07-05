All apartments in Essex
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

206 Marina View Ct

206 Marina View Court · No Longer Available
Location

206 Marina View Court, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 06/01/20 Newly Built Spacious Townhome near the water - Property Id: 262584

This beautiful townhome was built in 2016 in the quiet well kept Devonport Community. This home generously welcomes you with a modern open floor plan. Fully loaded eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and oversized island. Hardwood floors on the entire main level. Master bedroom includes a spa bathroom and walk in closet. This 2235 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 half baths. A large rear deck, lower level patio, and oversized one car garage compliment the stunning water views. Enjoy the marina view on 206 Marina View Court!

Qualified Renters should have Good Credit and make at least a 70k yearly salary.

11 miles to John Hopkins Bayview Hospital
5 miles to Franklin Square Hospital
2 miles to MARC Train
4 miles to Sams Club/Walmart
5 miles to White Marsh Shopping & Restaurants
13 miles to Inner Harbor
13 miles to Towson Town Center
20 miles to BWI Airport
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262584
Property Id 262584

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Marina View Ct have any available units?
206 Marina View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Marina View Ct have?
Some of 206 Marina View Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Marina View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
206 Marina View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Marina View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 206 Marina View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 206 Marina View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 206 Marina View Ct offers parking.
Does 206 Marina View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Marina View Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Marina View Ct have a pool?
No, 206 Marina View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 206 Marina View Ct have accessible units?
No, 206 Marina View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Marina View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Marina View Ct has units with dishwashers.

