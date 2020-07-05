206 Marina View Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Available 06/01/20 Newly Built Spacious Townhome near the water - Property Id: 262584



This beautiful townhome was built in 2016 in the quiet well kept Devonport Community. This home generously welcomes you with a modern open floor plan. Fully loaded eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and oversized island. Hardwood floors on the entire main level. Master bedroom includes a spa bathroom and walk in closet. This 2235 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 half baths. A large rear deck, lower level patio, and oversized one car garage compliment the stunning water views. Enjoy the marina view on 206 Marina View Court!



Qualified Renters should have Good Credit and make at least a 70k yearly salary.



11 miles to John Hopkins Bayview Hospital

5 miles to Franklin Square Hospital

2 miles to MARC Train

4 miles to Sams Club/Walmart

5 miles to White Marsh Shopping & Restaurants

13 miles to Inner Harbor

13 miles to Towson Town Center

20 miles to BWI Airport

No Pets Allowed



