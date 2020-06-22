All apartments in Essex
1900 Grove Manor Dr
1900 Grove Manor Dr

1900 Grove Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Grove Manor Drive, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
guest suite
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
guest suite
media room
River Point Senior Apartments is a wonderful non-smoking senior apartment community for those who are 62 and older. We have wonderful amenities for you to enjoy such as a Movie Theater, Exercise Room, 4 Lounges, a Health Suite, a Guest Suite, a Cafe, a Library, an Arts & Crafts Room, and a 1st Floor Laundry Room. If you are interested in seeing one of our apartments, please feel free to contact us and we will be more than happy to schedule a tour with you.

If you would like to learn more about our community, please give us a call or email us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Grove Manor Dr have any available units?
1900 Grove Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Grove Manor Dr have?
Some of 1900 Grove Manor Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Grove Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Grove Manor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Grove Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Grove Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 1900 Grove Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 1900 Grove Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Grove Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Grove Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Grove Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 1900 Grove Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Grove Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 1900 Grove Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Grove Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Grove Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
