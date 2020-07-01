All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 1729 Earhart Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
1729 Earhart Rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1729 Earhart Rd

1729 Earhart Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1729 Earhart Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home in Essex - Property Id: 239071

You have found your pot of gold here in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home in Essex, Baltimore County school district. All new carpeting throughout. Updated kitchen includes a full-sized refrigerator and gas stove. Stackable Washer and Dryer is also available for tenant use. Side deck with access through the kitchen. Fenced yard. Central AC. Gas heat. Lawn maintenance is included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Security deposit and application fee required.
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239071
Property Id 239071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Earhart Rd have any available units?
1729 Earhart Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Earhart Rd have?
Some of 1729 Earhart Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Earhart Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Earhart Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Earhart Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Earhart Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 1729 Earhart Rd offer parking?
No, 1729 Earhart Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1729 Earhart Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 Earhart Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Earhart Rd have a pool?
No, 1729 Earhart Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Earhart Rd have accessible units?
No, 1729 Earhart Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Earhart Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Earhart Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College