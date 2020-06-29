All apartments in Essex
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1021 Goff Road

1021 Goff Road · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Goff Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Property Amenities
Water Access Property Minutes from the Beltway! - Property Id: 242636

Remote Location in Essex, Baltimore County only minutes from the Beltway is now available! Affordable Single-Family Detached Cottage is the perfect place for you to call home. Water access. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath with shower only. Carpeted Living Room. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Window AC units. Ceiling fans. Propane heat. Enjoy nature and the privacy of this secluded wooded area. Water and Sewer utilities included in the rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Security deposit required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242636
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Goff Road have any available units?
1021 Goff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Goff Road have?
Some of 1021 Goff Road's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Goff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Goff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Goff Road pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Goff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 1021 Goff Road offer parking?
No, 1021 Goff Road does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Goff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Goff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Goff Road have a pool?
No, 1021 Goff Road does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Goff Road have accessible units?
No, 1021 Goff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Goff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Goff Road does not have units with dishwashers.

