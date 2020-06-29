1021 Goff Road

Amenities

air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Water Access Property Minutes from the Beltway! - Property Id: 242636



Remote Location in Essex, Baltimore County only minutes from the Beltway is now available! Affordable Single-Family Detached Cottage is the perfect place for you to call home. Water access. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath with shower only. Carpeted Living Room. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Window AC units. Ceiling fans. Propane heat. Enjoy nature and the privacy of this secluded wooded area. Water and Sewer utilities included in the rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Security deposit required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242636

Property Id 242636



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635659)