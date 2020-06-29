All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM

9272 MAPLE ROCK DR

9272 Maple Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9272 Maple Rock Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Quick availability 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with large fenced yard. Cul de sac street with 1 car attached garage, 1 covered carport & oversized driveway. Large eat in kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main level. 3 bedrooms on the main level, master bedroom with connected master bath. Basement level is finished with large rec room and two additional rooms (not bedrooms). Laundry and storage room in basement. Rear fenced in yard, flat and level with room to garden. Credit check required. Please apply online at longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR have any available units?
9272 MAPLE ROCK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR currently offering any rent specials?
9272 MAPLE ROCK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR pet-friendly?
No, 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR offer parking?
Yes, 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR offers parking.
Does 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR have a pool?
No, 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR does not have a pool.
Does 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR have accessible units?
No, 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9272 MAPLE ROCK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
