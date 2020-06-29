9272 MAPLE ROCK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking garage

Quick availability 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with large fenced yard. Cul de sac street with 1 car attached garage, 1 covered carport & oversized driveway. Large eat in kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main level. 3 bedrooms on the main level, master bedroom with connected master bath. Basement level is finished with large rec room and two additional rooms (not bedrooms). Laundry and storage room in basement. Rear fenced in yard, flat and level with room to garden. Credit check required. Please apply online at longandfoster.com