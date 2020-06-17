8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310

Amenities

Great opportunity to lease 865 Sq Ft Professional fully finished office condo with open space design in a beautiful Class A building with elevator. Ample parking. Located in a very nice area. Convenient to I-95 and Rt 100, 29 & I-70. Minutes from Columbia and Baltimore. Kitchenette with refrigerator, and microwave. Utility room contained within. Perfect for professional or medical office. Rent includes condo fee, tax, and water. Owner will include the current office furniture if tenant desires or remove it or prior to move in. This is a managed unit. Appointments through listing agent only.