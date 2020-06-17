All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310

8860 Columbia 100 Parkway · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8860 Columbia 100 Parkway, Ellicott City, MD 21045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Great opportunity to lease 865 Sq Ft Professional fully finished office condo with open space design in a beautiful Class A building with elevator. Ample parking. Located in a very nice area. Convenient to I-95 and Rt 100, 29 & I-70. Minutes from Columbia and Baltimore. Kitchenette with refrigerator, and microwave. Utility room contained within. Perfect for professional or medical office. Rent includes condo fee, tax, and water. Owner will include the current office furniture if tenant desires or remove it or prior to move in. This is a managed unit. Appointments through listing agent only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 have any available units?
8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 have?
Some of 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310's amenities include parking, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 currently offering any rent specials?
8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 pet-friendly?
No, 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 offer parking?
Yes, 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 does offer parking.
Does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 have a pool?
No, 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 does not have a pool.
Does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 have accessible units?
No, 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8860 COLUMBIA 100 PKWY #310?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity