8720 SICKLEBAR WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super clean home & ready immediately! Big rooms,neutral decor, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and kitchen island! Owners suite with double walk in closets, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower! Great location with quick access to BWI, Baltimore & DC, shopping and major routes! Minimum 1 year lease Owner would accept longer lease, good credit, good job history and income. Certified funds required for lease processing fee of $50, credit report ($50/person). Move in security deposit(1 month rent) and first months rent. Brand new carpet just installed & freshly painted! Great schools! Ready Immediately! Pets considered case by case