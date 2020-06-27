All apartments in Ellicott City
8720 SICKLEBAR WAY
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

8720 SICKLEBAR WAY

8720 Sicklebar Way · No Longer Available
Ellicott City
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

8720 Sicklebar Way, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super clean home & ready immediately! Big rooms,neutral decor, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and kitchen island! Owners suite with double walk in closets, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower! Great location with quick access to BWI, Baltimore & DC, shopping and major routes! Minimum 1 year lease Owner would accept longer lease, good credit, good job history and income. Certified funds required for lease processing fee of $50, credit report ($50/person). Move in security deposit(1 month rent) and first months rent. Brand new carpet just installed & freshly painted! Great schools! Ready Immediately! Pets considered case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY have any available units?
8720 SICKLEBAR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY have?
Some of 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8720 SICKLEBAR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY offer parking?
No, 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY have a pool?
No, 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY have accessible units?
No, 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 SICKLEBAR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
