Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Rare find for this spacious single family home in quiet neighborhood. Spacious kitchen, and step down family room, screened in rear porch and open deck area with fenced in rear yard. Master suite offers private bath,soaking tub and lots of closet space. Finished basement with additional bedroom with full bath and additional room for office, etc.