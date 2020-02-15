Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 Available 09/06/19 Dorsey Hall Condo - 2BR/2BA w/bonus LOFT. BRAND NEW MASTER BATHROOM - Dorsey Hall Condo - 2BR/2BA w/bonus LOFT. Hardwood Floors through living area, wrap around fireplace and deck. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Front Loader washer/dryer. Unit has all new windows and bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Pets considered case by case, add $25.00 per month for pet rent, per pet.



For more information, please contact:

Ben Mueller

Innovative Properties

bmueller@innovprop.com

410-268-8400



(RLNE2384404)