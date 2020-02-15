All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4

5002 Dorsey Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5002 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Dorsey Search

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 Available 09/06/19 Dorsey Hall Condo - 2BR/2BA w/bonus LOFT. BRAND NEW MASTER BATHROOM - Dorsey Hall Condo - 2BR/2BA w/bonus LOFT. Hardwood Floors through living area, wrap around fireplace and deck. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Front Loader washer/dryer. Unit has all new windows and bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Pets considered case by case, add $25.00 per month for pet rent, per pet.

For more information, please contact:
Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
bmueller@innovprop.com
410-268-8400

(RLNE2384404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 have any available units?
5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 have?
Some of 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 is pet friendly.
Does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 offer parking?
No, 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 does not offer parking.
Does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 have a pool?
No, 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 have accessible units?
No, 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 Dorsey Hall Drive #A-4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College