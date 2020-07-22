4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

CHARMING MOVE IN READY HOME ON .36 ACRE LOT! Features include a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen w/ dining area & ample cabinet space, 2 main level bedrooms with a full bath, fully finished basement w/ a large family room w/ wood stove, generously sized 3rd bedroom w/ a full bath, main level sunroom and rear deck, large front and rear yards, and driveway parking for multiple cars! Located in the desirable Howard County School District and conveniently located close to shopping and a short commute to major roadways. Pack your bags and move right in!