Last updated May 5 2020

4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE

4701 Hale Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Hale Haven Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING MOVE IN READY HOME ON .36 ACRE LOT! Features include a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen w/ dining area & ample cabinet space, 2 main level bedrooms with a full bath, fully finished basement w/ a large family room w/ wood stove, generously sized 3rd bedroom w/ a full bath, main level sunroom and rear deck, large front and rear yards, and driveway parking for multiple cars! Located in the desirable Howard County School District and conveniently located close to shopping and a short commute to major roadways. Pack your bags and move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 HALE HAVEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
