Must see this Beautiful Town home with lots of Updates! New Hardwood in living room and all other rooms, new carpet in the basement, new fresh paint, Great location, close to shopping and major commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.