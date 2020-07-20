All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE

3804 Bonnybridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3804 Bonnybridge Place, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Must see this Beautiful Town home with lots of Updates! New Hardwood in living room and all other rooms, new carpet in the basement, new fresh paint, Great location, close to shopping and major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Cheap Places
Ellicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College