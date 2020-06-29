3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained 3-4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for rent. The main level features hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room, which leads into the recently updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and space for a table. The kitchen steps down to the family room which has soaring vaulted ceilings and access to the rear patio and enormous backyard. The upper level has a master suite with attached full bath, two more bedrooms, a bonus room with skylights, and a second full bath. The fully finished basement contains ample storage space and has the 4th bedroom. The home has an attached 1 car garage and large driveway for off-street parking. Close to shopping centers, the historic Old Ellicott City, major transportation routes, and easy access to Baltimore. Good credit required.