Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM

3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE

3623 Saint Johns Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Saint Johns Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained 3-4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for rent. The main level features hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room, which leads into the recently updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and space for a table. The kitchen steps down to the family room which has soaring vaulted ceilings and access to the rear patio and enormous backyard. The upper level has a master suite with attached full bath, two more bedrooms, a bonus room with skylights, and a second full bath. The fully finished basement contains ample storage space and has the 4th bedroom. The home has an attached 1 car garage and large driveway for off-street parking. Close to shopping centers, the historic Old Ellicott City, major transportation routes, and easy access to Baltimore. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE have any available units?
3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE have?
Some of 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE offers parking.
Does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE have a pool?
No, 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE have accessible units?
No, 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
