10754 ENFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets gym pool playground

Prepare to fall in love with this exceptional townhome perched in a coveted community with top notch schools! Expansive living room with bright windows off kitchen and dining area with statement lighting, center island, granite counters & more! Adjacent family room boasts vaulted ceilings and access to party-sized deck, backing to open common area! Spacious comfy bedrooms include owner's suite with walk-in closet & attached bath featuring separate shower, soaking tub & double vanity! Lower rec room, game room & bonus rooms step outside to brick patio & open yard! Beautiful community featuring amenities such as swimming pool, gym and playgrounds, steps away from Waverly Woods golf course, and convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes. Welcome home!