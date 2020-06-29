All apartments in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD
10754 ENFIELD DRIVE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

10754 ENFIELD DRIVE

10754 Enfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10754 Enfield Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21163

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
pool
Prepare to fall in love with this exceptional townhome perched in a coveted community with top notch schools! Expansive living room with bright windows off kitchen and dining area with statement lighting, center island, granite counters & more! Adjacent family room boasts vaulted ceilings and access to party-sized deck, backing to open common area! Spacious comfy bedrooms include owner's suite with walk-in closet & attached bath featuring separate shower, soaking tub & double vanity! Lower rec room, game room & bonus rooms step outside to brick patio & open yard! Beautiful community featuring amenities such as swimming pool, gym and playgrounds, steps away from Waverly Woods golf course, and convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
10754 ENFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10754 ENFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10754 ENFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

