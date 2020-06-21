All apartments in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD
10058 FOX DEN ROAD
10058 FOX DEN ROAD

10058 Fox Den Road · No Longer Available
Ellicott City
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

10058 Fox Den Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
putting green
hot tub
media room
Truly unique custom home located at the end of a quiet street in Ellicott city.. Elevation and curb appeal like very few homes on the market. Step inside this amazing home with top of the line finishes throughout. You will see the attention to detail is unmatched. Custom woodwork, flooring, high end trim package, Chef's kitchen, industrial range, high end granite and flooring. Five huge bedrooms all with extensive trim, four full bathrooms with the finest finishes. Master bedroom is almost a whole wing of the house, tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and a spa-like master bathroom. Two finished lower levels, one with coffered ceilings, custom woodwork, tile floorings,and a second theater room/game room on the lower level. Step out back into your backyard oasis. Pool, fire pit, tiki-bar, golf simulator,putting green, outdoor kitchen, custom hardscaping and landscaping throughout, backs to open space. Truly an Amazing Home..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD have any available units?
10058 FOX DEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD have?
Some of 10058 FOX DEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10058 FOX DEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10058 FOX DEN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10058 FOX DEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10058 FOX DEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 10058 FOX DEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10058 FOX DEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10058 FOX DEN ROAD has a pool.
Does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10058 FOX DEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10058 FOX DEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10058 FOX DEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10058 FOX DEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
