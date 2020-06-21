10058 FOX DEN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit game room pool putting green hot tub media room

Truly unique custom home located at the end of a quiet street in Ellicott city.. Elevation and curb appeal like very few homes on the market. Step inside this amazing home with top of the line finishes throughout. You will see the attention to detail is unmatched. Custom woodwork, flooring, high end trim package, Chef's kitchen, industrial range, high end granite and flooring. Five huge bedrooms all with extensive trim, four full bathrooms with the finest finishes. Master bedroom is almost a whole wing of the house, tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and a spa-like master bathroom. Two finished lower levels, one with coffered ceilings, custom woodwork, tile floorings,and a second theater room/game room on the lower level. Step out back into your backyard oasis. Pool, fire pit, tiki-bar, golf simulator,putting green, outdoor kitchen, custom hardscaping and landscaping throughout, backs to open space. Truly an Amazing Home..