7910 PETTIGREW STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor. Entry level has a bedroom/den, a full bath, and a 2 car garage. The second level has a huge living room, a kitchen and a dining room. The kitchen has an island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. There is a small deck off of the dining room. The upper level has three bedrooms and two baths. The master bath has a soaking tub, a double vanity, and a separate shower. Minimum 640 credit score. Owners are firm on this. Application and instructions for application available by request.