Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 AM

7910 PETTIGREW STREET

7910 Pettigrew Street · (410) 730-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD 21075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor. Entry level has a bedroom/den, a full bath, and a 2 car garage. The second level has a huge living room, a kitchen and a dining room. The kitchen has an island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. There is a small deck off of the dining room. The upper level has three bedrooms and two baths. The master bath has a soaking tub, a double vanity, and a separate shower. Minimum 640 credit score. Owners are firm on this. Application and instructions for application available by request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET have any available units?
7910 PETTIGREW STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET have?
Some of 7910 PETTIGREW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 PETTIGREW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7910 PETTIGREW STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 PETTIGREW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7910 PETTIGREW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkridge.
Does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7910 PETTIGREW STREET does offer parking.
Does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7910 PETTIGREW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET have a pool?
No, 7910 PETTIGREW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET have accessible units?
No, 7910 PETTIGREW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 PETTIGREW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 PETTIGREW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 PETTIGREW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
