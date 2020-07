7255 DARBY DOWNS

Amenities

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN A GREAT LOCATION! AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS JUNE 20TH, 2020. THIS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE BOASTS 3 UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS & 1/2 BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. THIS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO FEATURES 1600 SQ. FT. WITH A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS & MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. OTHER TWO UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS BOAST WINDOWS AND ACCESS TO REAR BALCONY. 1 CAR REAR FACING GARAGE & DRIVEWAY AFFORD YOU YOUR OWN PARKING SPACES. PROPERTY HAS EVERYTHING YOU MAY NEED INCLUDING AN UPPER LEVEL WASH/DRYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/ BREAKFAST BAR IN KITCHEN. CONVENIENT TO SHOPS & SCHOOLS. MINS TO RT 100, I-695, I-295 & I-95. ALL THE AMENITIES YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN A WELL KEPT, CLEAN PLACE! COME TAKE A LOOK TODAY!