Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Spacious split foyer 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom town-home located in Edgewood MD. - Property offers a updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, large living room, large dining room, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, fenced in back yard and much much more. Its a must see!! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Close to 95,dining, shopping



