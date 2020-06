Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the quiet community on Stoneleigh Square in Edgewood, MD - This home offers a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large living room, large bedrooms, finished walk-out basement, fenced backyard, full size washer and dryer and reserved parking. Close to APG, 95, shopping, dinning and much much more. Property will have new carpet and paint prior to new tenant. Vouchers are not accepted



(RLNE4939723)